Watch Live: Phillies' Rob Thomson to speak with media

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies manager Rob Thomson will speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon before the team heads to Houston for the World Series. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

The Phils will hold an on-field workout at 11:30 a.m. at Citizens Bank Park and fly to Houston after. 

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. 

  • What: Phillies Rob Thomson to speak with media 
  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 26
  • Time: 11:15 a.m. 
First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:45 AM

