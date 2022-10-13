Watch Live: Phillies manager Rob Thomson, pitcher Aaron Nola to speak with media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Postseason baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park Friday as the Phillies and Braves National League Division Series is tied 1-1. The Phillies will arrive back from Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, and Game 3 starting pitcher Aaron Nola and manager Rob Thomson will speak with the media.

The press conferences are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference in the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia.

The Phils look to bounce back after a 3-0 Game 2 loss to the Braves Wednesday night -- and it's going to be an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park for Games 3 and 4. Fans have been waiting 11 years for Red October to return to South Philadelphia.

Game 3 is Friday at 4:37 p.m.