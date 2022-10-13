Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch Live: Phillies manager Rob Thomson, pitcher Aaron Nola to speak with media

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Postseason baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park Friday as the Phillies and Braves National League Division Series is tied 1-1. The Phillies will arrive back from Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, and Game 3 starting pitcher Aaron Nola and manager Rob Thomson will speak with the media. 

The press conferences are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference in the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia. 

The Phils look to bounce back after a 3-0 Game 2 loss to the Braves Wednesday night -- and it's going to be an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park for Games 3 and 4. Fans have been waiting 11 years for Red October to return to South Philadelphia.

Game 3 is Friday at 4:37 p.m. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 12:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.