Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce conviction of juvenile for SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a teenager for the attempted murder of another teen that occurred on a SEPTA platform in July. DA Krasner will also be joined by city officials to talk about the tragic murder of a 41-year-old mother of three and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee who was killed outside of the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide updates on responses to the city's violence.

Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences School of Philadelphia, 447 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.