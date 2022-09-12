Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce conviction of juvenile for SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a teenager for the attempted murder of another teen that occurred on a SEPTA platform in July. DA Krasner will also be joined by city officials to talk about the tragic murder of a 41-year-old mother of three and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee who was killed outside of the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday.

  • What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide updates on responses to the city's violence.
  • Date: Sept. 12, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences School of Philadelphia, 447 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
