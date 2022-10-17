Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner to announce jury trial conviction in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials will provide their weekly crime update. The DA will also provide his weekly gun crimes update and victim services report.
The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the jury trial conviction of a defendant in the non-fatal shooting of a victim which occurred in 2021 in North Philadelphia. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update & victim services report.
- Date: Oct. 17, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA
- Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
