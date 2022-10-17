Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner to announce jury trial conviction in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials will provide their weekly crime update. The DA will also provide his weekly gun crimes update and victim services report.

  • What: District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the jury trial conviction of a defendant in the non-fatal shooting of a victim which occurred in 2021 in North Philadelphia. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update & victim services report.
  • Date: Oct. 17, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
