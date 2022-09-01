Watch Live: Phil Murphy to highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate 1 year anniversary of Ida

Watch CBS News
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • When: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
