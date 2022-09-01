Watch Live: Phil Murphy to highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate 1 year anniversary of Ida
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate the one year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.