Watch Live: Phil Murphy to highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate 1 year anniversary of Ida

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.

What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate the one year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will highlight statewide resiliency initiatives and commemorate the one year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday. When: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device