WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Senator Bob Casey will hold a press conference announcing $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer. The press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to hold press conference announcing $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer  
  • When: Friday, Aug. 19
  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:36 AM

