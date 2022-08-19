WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Senator Bob Casey will hold a press conference announcing $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer. The press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia