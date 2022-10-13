Watch Live: Officials to announce convictions against 2 Virginia men arrested in Philadelphia during 2020 presidential election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and city officials are expected to announce convictions against the two Virginia men who were arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in November 2020 while the presidential election votes were being counted. Authorities say Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta were unlawfully armed at the time of the incident.

Officials are also expected to call for legislative and other reforms to keep election workers and all who participate in democracy safe following the 2020 Election and Jan. 6

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Philadelphia officials to announce convictions against two Virginia men arrested outside Pennsylvania Convention Center while 2020 presidential election ballots were being counted

: Philadelphia officials to announce convictions against two Virginia men arrested outside Pennsylvania Convention Center while 2020 presidential election ballots were being counted When : Thursday, Oct. 13

: Thursday, Oct. 13 Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia