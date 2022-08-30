WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, local leaders to make school security announcement
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be joined by local leaders to make a school security announcement on Tuesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to Make a School Security Announcement with U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, Senator Joseph Lagana, Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie Doran, and County Executive Jim Tedesco
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
