WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, local leaders to make school security announcement

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be joined by local leaders to make a school security announcement on Tuesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to Make a School Security Announcement with U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, Senator Joseph Lagana, Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie Doran, and County Executive Jim Tedesco

: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to Make a School Security Announcement with U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, Senator Joseph Lagana, Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie Doran, and County Executive Jim Tedesco When : Tuesday, Aug. 30

: Tuesday, Aug. 30 Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

