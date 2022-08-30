Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, local leaders to make school security announcement

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be joined by local leaders to make a school security announcement on Tuesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to Make a School Security Announcement with U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, Senator Joseph Lagana, Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie Doran, and County Executive Jim Tedesco
  • When: Tuesday, Aug. 30
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia  
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.