Crime

Watch Live: Mayor Kenney, city officials to provide update on anti-violence efforts underway across Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will provide an update on the anti-violence efforts underway in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • When: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
First published on September 14, 2022 / 12:52 PM

