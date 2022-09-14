Watch Live: Mayor Kenney, city officials to provide update on anti-violence efforts underway across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will provide an update on the anti-violence efforts underway in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will provide an update on the anti-violence efforts underway in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
- Time: 1 p.m.
