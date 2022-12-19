Watch Live: Krasner to update about West Philadelphia street group investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, officials from the Philadelphia Police Department and other federal and state officials will announce significant developments in the investigation of a West Philadelphia street group that is connected to a series of fatal and non-fatal shootings in addition to illegal firearm transfers, or straw purchases between 2020 and 2021.

The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

