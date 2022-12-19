Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Krasner to update about West Philadelphia street group investigation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, officials from the Philadelphia Police Department and other federal and state officials will announce significant developments in the investigation of a West Philadelphia street group that is connected to a series of fatal and non-fatal shootings in addition to illegal firearm transfers, or straw purchases between 2020 and 2021.

The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: District Attorney Larry Krasner, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force, and officials from the Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and Federal Bureau of Investigation will announce significant developments in crime investigation.
  • Date: Dec. 19, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Church of Christian Compassion, 6121 Cedar Ave., Philadelphia, PA
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.