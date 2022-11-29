Watch Live: Krasner to speak about former officer's manslaughter case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city's top prosecutor will announce an update Tuesday in the case of a former police officer who was set to serve about two years for the on-duty killing of an unarmed Black man.

Former Philadelphia officer Eric Ruch was recently sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in state prison for the death of Dennis Plowden on Dec. 27, 2017. Prosecutors said Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden after a chase that ended in a car crash in East Germantown.

A jury found Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter. Judge Barbara McDermott sentenced him in November, and District Attorney Larry Krasner said the sentence "fell below the state sentencing guidelines for the crime." In a statement, he said his office would be looking at appeal options.

Krasner and assistant district attorney Lyandra Retacco will speak about the case at the district attorney's office.

