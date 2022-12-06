Watch CBS News
Crime

Watch Live: Krasner to announce murder conviction, sentence

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will host a press conference Tuesday and provide an update on a murder that took place in May 2021, his office said.

Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant found guilty of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in North Philadelphia. 

The victim's family will speak about their loss.

Krasner is expected to provide a weekly update on gun crimes and services for victims as well. 

  • What: Press conference on a first-degree murder conviction and sentencing
  • When: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.