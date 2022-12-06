Watch Live: Krasner to announce murder conviction, sentence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will host a press conference Tuesday and provide an update on a murder that took place in May 2021, his office said.
Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant found guilty of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in North Philadelphia.
The victim's family will speak about their loss.
Krasner is expected to provide a weekly update on gun crimes and services for victims as well.
- What: Press conference on a first-degree murder conviction and sentencing
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
