Watch Live: Krasner to announce murder conviction, sentence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will host a press conference Tuesday and provide an update on a murder that took place in May 2021, his office said.

Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant found guilty of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

The victim's family will speak about their loss.

Krasner is expected to provide a weekly update on gun crimes and services for victims as well.

What : Press conference on a first-degree murder conviction and sentencing

: Press conference on a first-degree murder conviction and sentencing When : Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia