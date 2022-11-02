Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Krasner talks about Election Day interference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Election Task Force will issue a warning to extremists and others who may intend to disrupt voting on Tuesday, November 8, and beyond. DA Krasner and community advocates will also discuss the importance of protecting Philadelphians' access to the polls.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: DA Krasner will issue a warning to extremists that Election Day interference and violence will not be tolerated.
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Time: 10:00 a.m.
  • Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
