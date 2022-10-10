Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks with media after returning from Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles return to Philadelphia undefeated after Sunday's 20-17 win in Arizona. Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. 

  • What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media
  • When: Monday, Oct. 10
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. 
  • Where: Streaming on CBSPhiladelphia.com 
