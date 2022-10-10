Watch Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks with media after returning from Arizona
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles return to Philadelphia undefeated after Sunday's 20-17 win in Arizona. Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon.
The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m.
- What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media
- When: Monday, Oct. 10
- Time: 2:45 p.m.
- Where: Streaming on CBSPhiladelphia.com
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.