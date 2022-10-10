Watch Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks with media after returning from Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles return to Philadelphia undefeated after Sunday's 20-17 win in Arizona. Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m.

