Watch Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks to media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated. It's a great day to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

The Eagles are 6-0 with a Week 7 Bye, the Phillies are in the NLCS, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Sixers open their season Tuesday in Boston.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon following the team's big divisional win over the Dallas Cowboys.

What : Nick Sirianni to speak with media

: Nick Sirianni to speak with media When : Monday, Oct. 17

: Monday, Oct. 17 Time : 3:45 p.m.

: 3:45 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

In case you missed Sunday night's game, check out our game blog here.