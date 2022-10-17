Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni speaks to media

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated. It's a great day to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

The Eagles are 6-0 with a Week 7 Bye, the Phillies are in the NLCS, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Sixers open their season Tuesday in Boston. 

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon following the team's big divisional win over the Dallas Cowboys. 

  • What: Nick Sirianni to speak with media 
  • When: Monday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 3:45 p.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 

In case you missed Sunday night's game, check out our game blog here. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

