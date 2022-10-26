Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Bucks County officials to discuss missing woman

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Bucks County will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce a missing person investigation. Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was last seen in the early hours on Oct. 10 at her home in Sellersville. 

  • What: Officials to announce a missing person investigation in Bucks County
  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 26
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.