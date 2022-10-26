Watch Live: Bucks County officials to discuss missing woman

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Bucks County will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce a missing person investigation. Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was last seen in the early hours on Oct. 10 at her home in Sellersville.

What : Officials to announce a missing person investigation in Bucks County

: Officials to announce a missing person investigation in Bucks County When : Wednesday, Oct. 26

: Wednesday, Oct. 26 Time : 1:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia