Watch Live: Board of Education to hold special meeting about 2 Philadelphia charter schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday morning about two charter schools in West Philadelphia. The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.

The two charter schools – Daroff and Bluford – will not be welcoming back students to class as scheduled.

According to the agenda for the meeting, Daroff, on Vine Street, will surrender its charter and close immediately.

The property will be returned to the school district.

Meanwhile, its sister school Bluford will stay open for the 2022-23 school year, but it's unknown whether the school will continue to operate after that.

All students at Daroff will be given the opportunity to enroll at Bluford since Daroff is closing down. A lottery system will be used if there aren't enough seats for all the applicants.

What: The Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday morning about two charter schools in West Philadelphia.

The Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday morning about two charter schools in West Philadelphia. When: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Time: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.