Villanova women's basketball team to play Cleveland State in NCAA Tourney

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) -- The Villanova University women's basketball team is going dancing.

The No. 4 seed Wildcats will play No. 13 seed Cleveland State in the first round of NCAA women's basketball Tournament Saturday at The Pavilion.

CBS Philadelphia's Alicia Roberts was there as the team got the news.

Villanova is coming off a 28-6 season where they lost to the University of Connecticut in the Big East Championship last week.

The Wildcats are led by forward Maddy Siegrest, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 28.9 points per game.

Villanova is the only Philly school to make the NCAA Tournament amongst the men's and women's teams. It's the first time since 1977 that at least one men's team didn't make the big dance.

