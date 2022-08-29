Woman critically injured after struck by hit-and-run driver along Roosevelt Boulevard

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened on Roosevelt Boulevard, near Broad Street, around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Citizen App video shows Philadelphia medics rushing the victim to the hospital.

The woman was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. 

Eyewitnesses say the striking vehicle, a Chevy truck, may have been speeding. 

