Woman critically injured after struck by hit-and-run driver along Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened on Roosevelt Boulevard, near Broad Street, around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Citizen App video shows Philadelphia medics rushing the victim to the hospital.

#BREAKING we’re on scene of a suspected hit and run on Roosevelt Boulevard near Broad. I can see a pair of flip flops in the street and a smashed watermelon. A live report is minutes away at 630 on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/cZUPhaDq7h — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) August 29, 2022

The woman was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses say the striking vehicle, a Chevy truck, may have been speeding.