Rain from Nicole couldn't stop Veterans Day in Media, Pa.

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole dumped rain on the annual Veterans Day parade in Media, Pennsylvania on Friday, but organizers weren't going to let that wash away their celebration of those who served in the military.

Friday marks America's 103rd observance of Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day. Celebrations were held throughout the Greater Philadelphia Area despite the downpour.

The ceremony was moved indoors to the Towne House restaurant, which has been involved in local Veterans Day celebrations for over 60 years.

The celebration in 2022 is the second time in history that they had to cancel the Veterans Day parade due to the weather. The last time was 20 years ago.

All branches of the military were represented at the event and the veterans served in several conflicts, including World War II.

Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon also attended Friday's event. CBS3 spoke with Mayor Bob McMahon – also a veteran.

"We have a big community and we are proud," McMahon said. "Veterans Day is our day. And we think that everybody should probably just do something on Veterans Day to honor a veteran."