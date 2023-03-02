Watch CBS News
Crime

Vehicle carjacked in Upper Darby with 11-month old child inside

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 1, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 1, 2023 (AM) 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle was carjacked in Upper Darby with an 11-month-old child inside Wednesday night, police say.

The incident happened on South 69th Street at around 6:30 p.m.

A gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a New Jersey license plate of D48MUS was stolen, according to police. 

If you have any information, you're urged to contact police. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 7:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.