Vehicle carjacked in Upper Darby with 11-month old child inside

Digital Brief: March 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle was carjacked in Upper Darby with an 11-month-old child inside Wednesday night, police say.

The incident happened on South 69th Street at around 6:30 p.m.

A gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a New Jersey license plate of D48MUS was stolen, according to police.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.