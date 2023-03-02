Vehicle carjacked in Upper Darby with 11-month old child inside
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle was carjacked in Upper Darby with an 11-month-old child inside Wednesday night, police say.
The incident happened on South 69th Street at around 6:30 p.m.
A gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a New Jersey license plate of D48MUS was stolen, according to police.
If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
