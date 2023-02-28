Police release images of Upper Moreland armed robbery suspect

Man wanted for allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint in Upper Moreland Township

Man wanted for allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint in Upper Moreland Township

Man wanted for allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint in Upper Moreland Township

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County have released new images of a man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Upper Moreland.

Police described the suspect as a man, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, having facial hair, wearing a black wool cap, gray hoodie, light blue shirt and dark pants.

The robbery happened on York Road, near Davisville Road in Upper Moreland Township, on Monday morning.

Police claim the suspected man was driving erratically and pulled in front of a woman's car, which caused an accident.

The suspect then allegedly got out of the car, pointed a black handgun at her and demanded the woman's phone. He then fled, heading northbound on Davisville Road.

The suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows. It has a large dent on the passenger side rear of the car. The car also has a window shade on the passenger side, front window.

If you recognize this suspect, vehicle or know anything about this crime, contact police.