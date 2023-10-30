Watch live: Upper Darby police talk after fatal shooting, carjacking outside of mosque

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. regarding Sunday night's deadly shooting and carjacking outside of the Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center.

Worshippers of the mosque confirmed to CBS Philadelphia that the shooting happened in the parking lot of Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center on 201 S. 69th Street.

Officials said they plan to release surveillance images from the incident during Monday's press conference.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

Police said someone called 911 Sunday evening after they heard shots fired. Upon initial investigation, police responded to the Wendy's across the street from the mosque and there was a delay in locating the actual scene of the crime.

When they finally located the area where the shooting took place, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe the man was a victim of a carjacking.

Worshippers said they believe the victim refused to give up his car keys, which led to the shooting, but the superintendent said he cannot confirm this because the man died and can't confirm this information.

There were no other witnesses to the shooting either.

The man's stolen Toyota RAV4 was abandoned by the suspect and recovered by police on Cecil Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

There is nothing to suggest that this shooting was a hate crime or bias based on the victim's membership with the mosque.

Detectives believe this was a random act of violence