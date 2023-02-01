Council meeting to address Upper Darby parking ticket controversy

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are more questions than answers in one Delaware County township after a CBS3 Investigations report uncovered the mishandling of thousands of parking tickets and violations in Upper Darby.

Now, residents are questioning just how much money did the township lose and did the people who got ticketed lose their right to due process?

The Upper Darby Township Council will meet for the first time since the CBS3 Investigations report.

The council meeting comes as the mayor faces DUI charges from a fender bender last Thursday and the chief administrative officer resigned last Wednesday.

Council members will press for an audit after CBS3 Investigations revealed a concerning pattern where after two years, some 18,000 parking violations were never sent to district courts for processing.

Township council members are calculating that the alleged mistake had cost the township between $500,000 and $1 million in ticket revenue and related court fees.

They want an audit in the meantime to track where whatever revenue collected over the last two years actually went.

In our exclusive reporting, the mayor said there were no changes in how tickets were processed.

She said technological issues played a major part in tickets not making it to the courts.

Council members Wednesday rejected that.

Our report included confirmation from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, law enforcement, judicial records and other sources showing the township sent those 18,000 tickets to court administration in Harrisburg after we pressed early last month for an explanation on why tickets had stopped going to the courts.

We spoke with two council members a short time ago about our findings.

"We didn't know until last night that it was 18,000 tickets," Council President Brian Burke said. "We were hearing 10,000, 11,000. Last night, 18,000, that's absolutely crazy. We heard around 11, we were trying to do math. 18,000, that's disturbing."

The township council meeting will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday.