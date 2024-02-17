Officer shot, injured after attempting to stop a car in the city of Chester: officials

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Chester Mayor Stefan Roots, and Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky give updates in the city of Chester Saturday evening of an officer shot and injured.

Stollsteimer said there was gunfire in Chester and that police were trying to stop a car that needed to be stopped from a prior incident.

As the officer attempted to pull the car over, Stollsteimer also said, the driver got out of the car shooting his gun, firing at the officer, and the officer returned fire.

The officer is injured but is expected to be OK. The driver is listed in critical condition.

It is unknown when the officer will be released from the hospital.

"We are thankful that our hero, our police officer is doing well. We all were just with him, talked to him. He is doing fine. We are hopeful and keep praying that he's gonna pull through and we'll have no repercussions from this injury," Stollsteimer said.

Chester Mayor Roots had powerful words to say Saturday evening.

"This is a sad day in the city of Chester. I will say this to anyone who wants to challenge our police officers when they're in the line of duty, don't," he said. "The message I want to send out to you as long as I'm mayor, if you're in a police chase, just pull over. The consequences are too dile otherwise."

Chester Commissioner Steven Gretzky said the injured officer is a senior detective.

Officials also said there is no threat to the public and this is an active investigation.

Upland police asked the public to avoid Crozer Hospital on Medical Center Boulevard because of a police presence in connection with a criminal investigation. Police announced on its Facebook page a little before 4:30 p.m.

"I want to thank everybody on Chester City Council, you see the support our police department has in the city of Chester is fantastic," Stollsteimer said. "The mayor and council are out here to make sure the officer was taken care of and making sure that people in the community know that we're here for them as well."

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.