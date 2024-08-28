Gas leak reported on University of Delaware campus' Center Green

Air quality alert in Philadelphia; tracking dangerous heat | Digital Brief

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A gas leak shut down multiple buildings on the second day classes were in session at the University of Delaware, the school's police department said.

The leak was reported around noon Wednesday on Center Green and impacted buildings between East Memorial Avenue and Memorial Hall, police said.

The gas leak was resolved just before 1 p.m. and all buildings in the area can be reoccupied, police said.

Newark police said Academy Street was closed between East Delaware Avenue and Lovett Avenue due to fire department activity but reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.