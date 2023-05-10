Philadelphia police searching for missing 5-year-old boy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help to find a missing 5-year-old.
Tyleek Young was last seen Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. on the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philly.
He's 4-foot, 7 inches, weighs 70 pounds and has black short hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen him or know where he is, you're urged to call 911 or Philadelphia police.
