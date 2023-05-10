Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help to find a missing 5-year-old.

Tyleek Young was last seen Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. on the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philly. 

He's 4-foot, 7 inches, weighs 70 pounds and has black short hair and brown eyes. 

If you have seen him or know where he is, you're urged to call 911 or Philadelphia police. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

