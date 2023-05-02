Watch CBS News
Two stolen vehicles involved in crashes in West Chester: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

6 injured in 2 separate stolen vehicle crashes in West Chester
6 injured in 2 separate stolen vehicle crashes in West Chester 00:27

Philadelphia (CBS) -- Police in West Chester Borough are investigating two separate crashes involving stolen vehicles. The first happened at the intersection of East Gay Street and North Matlack Street just after midnight Monday.

Police say the vehicle hit a light pole.

The occupants were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The second accident happened at the intersection of West Gay Street and North Darlington Street just after midnight.

In this incident, police say the vehicle struck several parked cars before coming to a stop.

A total of six people were injured in both crashes.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. 

Both accidents remain under investigation.

May 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

