2 people die in North Philadelphia fire: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after a fire in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday night. The fire happened on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street.

A woman and a man were found dead on the second floor, police said.

Police said three people jumped from the second window of the burning building.

Two of them are stable at the hospital. The third person is OK.

No ages of the victims are available, but police said they were all adults.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

