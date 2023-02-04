Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio 02:51

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — Fire and hazmat crews are fighting massive flames after a train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Friday night. More than 50 fire departments and other agencies from three states are assisting with the response in the Village of East Palestine, OH, according to Mayor Trent Conaway. It's a village with a population of 4,900 people.

The call came into dispatchers around 9 p.m. for a Norfolk Southern train that derailed by the North Pleasant Railroad Crossing. Conaway said it happened near a Marathon Fuel gas station, and right behind a home heating oil supplier. The gas station got all of their semis of fuel out just in time.

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. Submitted

East Palestine quickly requested assistance from police and fire agencies in the surrounding municipalities.

About 30-to-40 officers went down street-by-street to block off traffic and tried to evacuate a one-mile radius from the site. Conaway said about 1,200 people live within that area, but it's unclear how many left their homes.

"It was a precaution. They have certain guidelines and the preliminary manifest from the railroad suggested that we can either evacuate or shelter in place. We decided to play it safe and give the people the option to evacuate," Conaway said.

The village set up shelters at East Palestine High School and New Waterford Community Center. School bus drivers helped shuttle evacuees.

Conaway said he arrived on scene about five minutes after the crash.

"There were some small explosions, but it could be stuff in the boxcars. We're not sure. As far as tankers, I don't think any tankers blew up," Conaway said.

He said about 20 train cars were involved in the derailment, including some tankers.

Fire crews immediately started pouring water on the flames, but quickly came across some difficulties.

"It's flammable. It's the location. The water, it's cold," Conaway said. "The water system on that end of town, it's the end of our system."

Conaway said they tried to keep up by shuttling tankers with water.

"The heat is keeping the fire going, so they're doing the best they can with water, but water is only going to go so far," Conaway said.

Local crews also realized they would need other forms of assistance, from hazmat teams and private companies.

They brought in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Beaver County hazmat from Pennsylvania, Columbiana County hazmat from Ohio, six ambulance companies, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Columbiana County Sheriff's Office.

A fiery train derailment in East Palestine, OH is sending enough smoke into the atmosphere, that it can be seen on our weather Radar. That smoke is drifting into Beaver County. We will have the latest tonight at 11pm on @KDKA! pic.twitter.com/ynvztTDsQF — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) February 4, 2023

Columbiana County Emergency Management sent up their drones to determine what chemicals are in tanker cars. Investigators are still trying to figure that out, but what's clear is they're flammable and making it that much more challenging for firefighters to get the flames under control.

Teams from a refinery in West Virginia called Ergon and from the Shell plant in Monaca, Pennsylvania, traveled to the scene to help local agencies, by transporting foam to spray on the flames.

Conaway said the incident is straining the small village, but they're working together with the surrounding agencies.

"We have great first responders, police and fire department. We have a great crew," Conaway said. "We get along with all the neighboring towns, police and fire so you know, it's a big brotherhood here."

It's also not exactly the type of incident they're used to.

"It's a very big event. Not many people have seen this in their history, in their careers as firefighters, so this is something they're coming into that's you know, you can train for it, but you really can't train for something this big," Conaway said.

Flames spread to at least one commercial structure, which firefighters quickly knocked down.

At this time, Conaway said no one is hurt, and air conditions are good.

No word on where the train was coming from or going to. A cause remains under investigation.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement:

"We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine and are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams."

The EPA is on-scene monitoring the air quality. It is supposedly still good condition.