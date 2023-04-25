Tow truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Southwest Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck driver was shot during a robbery attempt in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened Monday night on South 72nd Street, near Greenway Avenue.
Police say the victim was parking his truck for the night when four men approached and announced a robbery.
Shots were fired and the victim was hit several times. He was taken to a hospital and placed in critical condition.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
