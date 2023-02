HAMILTON SQUARE, N.J. (CBS) -- A Tornado Warning issued for Hamilton Square in Mercer County has been lifted.

The warning was in place until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

ALERT: Tornado Warning including Hamilton Square NJ, Twin Rivers NJ and Hightstown NJ until 4:15 PM EST



STAY WITH @CBSPhiladelphia FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!#NJWX pic.twitter.com/FEGGfcXj99 — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) February 21, 2023

It's unclear if the storm that moved through Mercer County caused any damage.