Three dead after quadruple shooting Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people have died after a quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police say.
CBS News Philadelphia is on the scene on Palmetto Street in Crescentville.
Police say three out of the four people shot were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth person was rushed to Jefferson-Frankford with unknown conditions at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
