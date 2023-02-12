Third 'unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, Congress members say

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — U.S. officials said an "unidentified object" has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that "the object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard." A U.S. official confirmed the shootdown.

2/ As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

U.S. and Canadian authorities earlier Sunday restricted some airspace over the lake as aircraft were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened.

This is a developing Story.