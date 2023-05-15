Watch CBS News
"Thin blue line" tattoo event to benefit fallen officer's family

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

A local tattoo shop is hosting an event Monday to benefit the family of fallen Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler.

Fallen Deptford Officer Bobby Shisler

The Convent tattoo shop in Deptford is having a "thin blue line" flash special.

Each tattoo will be $50 and customers must pay with cash.

The event is first-come, first-served. Artists will be tattooing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 100% of the proceeds go to the Shisler family.

Officer Shisler's funeral will be held on Wednesday, with services at Rowan University.

All Deptford Township schools will be closed that day and the services will be open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the Shisler family is asking that donations be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:48 AM

