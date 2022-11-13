Watch CBS News
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.

Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.

State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 11:23 AM

