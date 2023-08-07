Temple University student carjacked blocks away from campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Temple University student was carjacked just blocks away from campus on Sunday. The incident happened at 1500 Fontain Street in North Philadelphia, just after 12:30 a.m.

Philadelphia police say the woman was walking to her car when she was approached by three suspects.

Police say she was grabbed by the neck and pinned against her vehicle but was able to get away.

The suspects fled in the woman's 2017 red Subaru Impreza, along with her personal belongings.

The woman suffered a cut to her right elbow and is expected to be OK.

Her vehicle was later found on the 2000 block of block Hagert Street in Kensington.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.