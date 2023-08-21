Long Beach Island still abuzz after Taylor Swift, multiple celebrities hit Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Long Beach Island is still abuzz after multiple celebrities, including Taylor Swift, were spotted in Beach Haven over the weekend.

The world-famous singer, along with actors Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, were in town for the wedding of music producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley.

Ruth Hawthrone got a brief glimpse of Swift from a distance as she was walking into the Black Whale Bar & Fish House.

She estimated thousands of teens gathered outside the restaurant to try to spot Swift.

"It was very exciting. Unexpected," Hawthorne said. "I thought it was a rumor of Taylor Swift coming to town, but she was here in our backyard, literally in our backyard."

Anthony Cirillo lives across from the restaurant, and while he didn't get a glimpse of Swift, he was amazed at how quickly families from all over LBI converged onto the restaurant.

"Once the Taylor sighting got public, news spreads fast," Cirillo said. "Cars were backing up, and kids were piling up everywhere."

The celebrities also celebrated Antonoff and Qualley's wedding at Parker's Garage and Bird and Betty's a block away.

The ownership group of the three restaurants haven't answered CBS Philadelphia's request for an interview though Hawthorne said LBI shouldn't stay quiet about its now big reputation.

"They could get married anywhere in the world, these people, and they picked LBI," Hawthorne said. "So, to me, that was my amazement was when you can do anything, anywhere, and they chose to do it here. We're pretty lucky. We're in a special spot."