Taylor Swift fans angry after Ticketmaster presale glitches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ticketmaster is responding after Taylor Swift fans complained about issues trying to buy tickets for her "Eras Tour." Pre-sales went on sale Tuesday for Swift's new tour.

Angry fans turned to social media to complain about Ticketmaster not loading or allowing them to access tickets despite having a pre-sale code for verified fans.

Some Swifties waited for hours.

Julie Speitel of Radnor, Pennsylvania, was on hold for four hours trying to buy seats for her and her daughter.

"I was in a queue of 2,000-plus people waiting and then very slowly, that bar moved across," Speitel said. "Two-and-a-half hours later, I was actually in a room, in a place on the site where I was seeing tickets that looked like they were able to be purchased, but I was not able to purchase any of them."

Speitel ended up buying tickets for one of Swift's concerts in May at Lincoln Financial Field on StubHub.

Ticketmaster says it now has shifted the start times of pre-sales for Swift's other concert dates.