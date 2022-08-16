One year later, Afghan evacuees settled in Philadelphia recall Taliban takeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday marked one year since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban swiftly took over. A massive evacuation effort brought tens of thousands of Afghans to the U.S. On Monday night, Philadelphia is marking the day, honoring evacuees and those who helped them.

For hundreds of Afghan families and evacuees, Monday is a reminder of what they left behind after the evacuation of Kabul. Eight hundred of them resettled here in Philadelphia while others found new homes all across the nation.

The Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of Afghanistan just weeks before the United States's planned military withdrawal triggered such intense panic that thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to flee their country, some even clinging to a moving U.S. military aircraft as it rose into the sky and falling to their deaths.

It's an anguish Zakir Rezayee and his family live with still today.

His 17-year-old son Zabi was found among the dead while his 19-year-old son Zaki, who had also clung to the aircraft, hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"The only memories I have are that my children's bodies were mangled and torn to pieces," Rezayee said.

Here at home, city leaders and community partners are looking back at the impact of Operation Allies Welcome, a six-month, locally driven resettlement program that supported nearly 30,000 evacuees that arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on more than 300 flights.

After escaping the war zone, Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs says finding housing was one of the next obstacles these families faced.

"It's been challenging resettling into Philadelphia," said Amy Eusebio, with the city's Office of Immigrant Affairs. "We have a bit of a housing crisis as a city so finding affordable housing was really challenging for a lot of our families resettling in Philly."

Back in Afghanistan, the Taliban's day-to-day focus seems to be on controlling the lives of women. They've told them not to go to work, have said girls over the age of 12 cannot go to most formal schools and have placed restrictions on women's freedom of movement.

Despite the risk, some Afghan women continue to defy the Taliban. In a rare protest this weekend, around 40 women took to the streets of Kabul to demand their rights, chanting "bread, work, and freedom." But they were instead met with bullets as Taliban security forces fired live rounds into the air to disperse them.

The nation also remains in the grips of what the UN considers the world's "worst" humanitarian crisis after the Biden administration froze billions in assets from the central bank and foreign donors pulled vast amounts of funding that once made up three-quarters of the nation's annual budget.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was joined in the reception room Monday by a host of community partners and officials from the U.S. Department of State and Homeland Security to thank all of the participants that made Operation Allies Welcome a success locally.

"I watched parents coming off the planes with the kids, little babies, kids running around kicking soccer balls. Old people with walkers and canes and I'm thinking, my god they were sitting how long in a C-130 coming across the ocean to a place they never saw before. It was a moment where I considered Philadelphia Ellis Island," Kenney said. "It was like this mass of people coming off with nowhere to go and they came to us and that was wonderful."

There is still a lot of work to be done. One year is not enough to transition into a new society.

CBS3 spoke with one man who escaped from Afghanistan and is now living in Philadelphia.

"Today was the day that again all that experience came to our minds," 32-year-old Sayed Reshad Hashimi said.

It's been an extremely long road for Hashimi. He evacuated Afghanistan with his wife and four children nearly one year ago. He worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan and had to hide his badge and documentation in his wife's dress to clear checkpoints.

"We had heard that they are not actually searching the woman and I asked her to keep it under her clothes," Hashimi said.

He shared a picture of his kids sleeping on the Kabul airport floor and a video of an American soldier consoling his son.

He says they were just trying to save themselves and left everything behind.

"Even my children they have only their clothes, nothing else," Hashimi said.

Hashimi works for a youth government organization and his children are in school. He says there are still many people who need help overseas.

"I am receiving more than 10 to 20 messages every day that they are only asking me to send them $1 per day. We only want to buy bread for our family and nothing else," he said.

Hashimi says his mother and two brothers are still in Afghanistan and he is working on getting them here to the United States to join him.