Swimmer hospitalized after reported shark bite at NJ shore

Digital Brief: May 22, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A swimmer was hospitalized after a reported shark bite down the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded to 110th Street and the beach in Stone Harbor for the reported bite around 3:30pm, the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1 said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the swimmer was removed from the water and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The age of the swimmer wasn't immediately released.