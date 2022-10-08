Deadly shooting outside Bucks County pub under investigation

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – Reports of a deadly shooting in Bucks County, just outside of a popular restaurant and bar. CBS3 was on scene to ask police officers about what happened overnight.

On Saturday morning, there was still a significant police presence in the parking lot behind Steam Pub in Southampton.

At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well.

CBS3 has seen investigators looking at several vehicles and marking off what appears to be spent shell casings on the pavement.

Earlier, officers and investigators from the Southampton Police Department have been on the scene for hours overnight.

CBS3 made it to the scene early to ask questions about what happened. The only uniformed police officer iCBS3 was able to talk to was not willing to answer any of our questions and he told CBS3 that no one from the police department is available to provide more information at this time.

CBS3 did see two cars getting towed off the lot Saturday morning.

CBS3 has got multiple calls in with the police department and is still waiting on a response.