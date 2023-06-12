South Florida law enforcement preparing for arrival of former President Donald Trump

Local law enforcement preparing for arrival of former President Donald Trump Local law enforcement preparing for arrival of former President Donald Trump 02:10

MIAMI - Preparations are underway in South Florida for the arrival of former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump is expected to fly into Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon and stay the night at Trump National Doral Miami.

CBS News reports on Tuesday a motorcade will escort him to the Wilkie D. Fergusson Jr. courthouse in downtown Miami for his arraignment on 37 charges related to what prosecutors said was his mishandling of classified documents.

"In there you're going to have City of Miami, probably the chief himself, you're going to have Miami-Dade County, Secret Service, FBI, the Marshals. They'll all be there to make sure there's a unified command," said retired Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Colina said security surrounding the former president's arrival and subsequent court appearance will be extensive.

"It's a significant security event because of the amount of variables. There's a lot of hate groups in Florida, you have people that are pro-Trump, supporters that are going to want to show up and show their support, you have detractors that are going to want to show up, so there's a potential conflict there and I'm sure they'll put them in places where they can see each other but not touch each other," he said.

A pro-Trump support rally is planned for noon Monday at Trump National Doral.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said there will be a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss safety ahead of the former president's arrival.

The Doral police department is also gearing up for Tuesday, "We are currently monitoring the situation very closely and will have police presence in potentially impacted areas to ensure safety for all," is said in a statement.

Following his arraignment, Trump will head to New Jersey for a fundraising event Tuesday night.