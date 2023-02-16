Sneak peek of the Disney100 Exhibition debuting in Philadelphia

"Disney 100: The Exhibition" world premieres at the Franklin Institute this Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The magic of Disney is coming right here to Philadelphia.

Disney100: The Exhibition is making its world premiere at the Franklin Institute this Saturday.

From costumes to over 250 pieces of memorabilia, the Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault for a special behind-the-scenes look into the creation of some of the company's most popular films and attractions.

You can see the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse from his debut in "Steamboat Willie" from 1928, the Spell Book from "Hocus Pocus."

"It really highlights everything, whether it's animation, live action, technology, storytelling, it's all here," said Larry Dubinski, the Franklin Institute's President and CEO.

There are plenty of Star Wars and Marvel ties too, he said, wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

The costume from the 2018 film "Black Panther" will be in the exhibit too.

Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, said the exhibit is going on a world tour for the next five years, but it's starting right here in Philadelphia.

"It's kind of a love letter to our fans, there's also a lot of interactives so you can play with things and learn more about Disney," Cline said. "There's something for everybody, from little kids to grandparents."

There's also a lifesize Walt Disney welcoming guests into the exhibit and

We saw plenty of interesting sights from many different Disney movies when we got a sneak peek of the exhibit.

Here are just some of the movies with memorabilia at the show:

'Frozen'

'Beauty and the Beast'

A sketch of the Beast from the 1991 animated "Beauty and the Beast" film.

'The Little Mermaid'