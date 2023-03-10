Simon Gratz Middle School cleared to reopen after inspection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gratz Prep Middle School has been cleared to reopen for classes starting Monday after an inspection found exposed asbestos earlier this week.

Students and parents raised concerns about their health after exposed asbestos was discovered during a standard three-year re-inspection at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter and Mastery Charter Gratz Prep Middle School in North Philadelphia.

The discovery comes one week after exposed asbestos was found in the auditorium and stairwells at Building 21, a high school in West Oak Lane.

Below is an update sent to families and students:

"Gratz Prep Middle School and Gratz High School Families,

First, we want to thank you for your patience during this unexpected situation. The School District's inspection of Gratz Prep Middle School is complete and we are pleased to report that Gratz Prep Middle School has been cleared to reopen for classes on Monday, March 13. All findings, which were minor in nature, have been resolved. We look forward to welcoming your students back to school on Monday!

Because it is a larger and older building, inspections will continue through the weekend at Simon Gratz High School and will be closed at least through Monday. We are hopeful that the school will be cleared to reopen very soon. We will provide a status update on Gratz High School's reopening on Sunday, March 12 at 6 P.M.

Be assured that we have days reserved in our school calendar (typically for snow days) that will account for the days missed so far. As it stands now, this will not add any additional days to the school year.

We will continue to distribute meals to families in need and will share details on that effort in Sunday's update. We also are including the resources we shared earlier this week to keep students engaged in learning while at home during this time. If you have children at other Mastery locations, we encourage you to send those students to school. This situation is now specific to Gratz High School and does not impact any other school sites.

Once again, our priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff, and their families. We are committed to a safe and prompt return for our students and will continue to keep you updated along the way.

Top five activities to keep your student engaged in academic practice at home:

1. Homework: Students can complete any missing or pending homework for all of their courses. Assignments can be turned in when school reopens next week.

2. Reading: Your student should have an independent reading novel or text from Springboard aligned to their English course. Students can log-in to access online features using Clever (instructions attached). Now is also a great time to renew students' library cards.

3. Khan Academy: Extra practice is always beneficial to students, particularly in core subjects like math and science. Students can create a free account at Khan Academy, enter their grade, and the courses they want to access for extra practice.

4. Math: To get some extra at-bats in Math, students can log-in to IXL or Agile Mind through Clever (instructions attached) to get some extra practice.

5. Women's History Month: March is Women's History Month. Consider encouraging your student to read several biographies of historically influential women and discuss their impact with you."