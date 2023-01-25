Fatal Tacony gas station shooting: 3 persons of interest in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three persons of interest are in custody after a beloved gas station clerk was fatally shot earlier this month in Tacony, the Philadelphia Police Department announced in a news conference on Wednesday.

The shooting inside the Exxon gas station on 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue on Jan. 17 left 66-year-old Siboram Patro dead.

Police said three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the store, shot Patro and took off with the cash register.

The identities of the persons of interest are unclear at this time.

Police said during Wednesday's news conference they believe they will be able to close the case.

Customers of the gas station remembered Patro as "just a really wonderful person."