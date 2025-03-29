3 teens hospitalized after shooting in East Mount Airy, Philadelphia, police say

Three teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Upsal Street in East Mount Airy just after 5 p.m. Police said the three teens who were shot are a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Police said the 14-year-old is stable after being shot in his right thigh. The 16-year-old is also stable after suffering a graze wound to his face, and the 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in his chest.

The teens were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, and police said that the teens are being held as prisoners at this time.