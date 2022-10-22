Shapiro on campaign trail in Phillly, Mastriano in Scranton
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Saturday in Pennsylvania, both candidates for Pennsylvania governor will be on the campaign trail.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro will be in Philadelphia.
He's hosting a meet and greet Saturday morning at Philly Cuts Barbershop in West Philly to talk to people about plans for jobs, education and public safety.
And later, Shapiro is hosting a reproductive rights rally at City Hall. That rally begins at 2 p.m.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is also hitting the campaign trail.
He's hosting a rally in Scranton.
It's happening at the Fiorelli Banquet and Conference Center in Peckville.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Find all the election resources you need here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.