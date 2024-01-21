Philadelphia Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Sunday, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Desai lost defensive play-calling duties in the middle of the season to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia but remained on the job as the team's "defensive coordinator" by title.

The Eagles were 10-3 before Sirianni made the switch to Patricia as the team's de facto defensive coordinator and stripped Desai of play-calling duties.

The Eagles weren't anywhere near as good as their 2022 defense under Desai through the first 13 games, but they got worse with Patricia calling the defense.

With Patricia as the defensive playcaller, the Eagles went 1-4, including the playoffs, with losses to backup quarterbacks Drew Lock and Tyrod Taylor.

Desai, 40, was hired as the team's defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He came to Philly after a season with the Seattle Seahawks as their associate head coach and defensive assistant and previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in the 2021 season.

NFL Network reports that Desai, a Temple University alumnus, will be in the mix for other defensive coordinator jobs.

Sirianni's job security was brought into question following the team's ugly end to the 2023 season, but all signs point to him returning for his fourth season as the Eagles' head coach.