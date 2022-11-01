Roxborough HS shooting: 4th suspect taken into custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have taken another suspect into custody in connection with the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. The 16-year-old in custody is the fifth person to be identified in the shooting, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
The teenager is the fourth person taken into custody. Dayron Burney-Thorne is still a fugitive.
No further information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.