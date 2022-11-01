Roxborough HS shooting: 4th suspect taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have taken another suspect into custody in connection with the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. The 16-year-old in custody is the fifth person to be identified in the shooting, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The teenager is the fourth person taken into custody. Dayron Burney-Thorne is still a fugitive.

@phillypolice just took a fourth suspect wanted in connection to the Roxborough High shooting/homicide into custody. A 16 yo male is currently being processed at the Homicide Division. This is the fifth person ID'd, Dayron Burney-Thorne is still a fugitive. Details to follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) November 1, 2022

No further information is available at this time.